US top court won't halt execution over Texas car wash killings
September 20, 2012 / 10:10 PM / 5 years ago

US top court won't halt execution over Texas car wash killings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to halt the scheduled execution of a man convicted over execution-style killings at a Texas car wash 12 years ago.

Without comment, the court rejected a request for a stay by Robert Wayne Harris, 40, who is expected to face lethal injection on Thursday evening.

Prosecutors said Harris, during a robbery at the Mi-T-Fine Car Wash in Irving, Texas, on March 20, 2000, shot six employees, five fatally at close range, after forcing them to the floor. Harris was convicted in two of the deaths.

In his appeal, Harris, who is black, claimed that his rights were violated when prosecutors refused to seat blacks on his jury, leaving an all-white jury to return a guilty verdict.

