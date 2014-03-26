FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri executes killer of teenage girl
March 26, 2014 / 5:27 AM / 3 years ago

Missouri executes killer of teenage girl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Missouri officials on Wednesday executed a man convicted of abducting, raping and strangling a teenage girl who was working as a gas station attendant, a state Department of Public Safety official said.

Jeffrey Ferguson, 59, was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m local time (0511 GMT) at a state prison in Bonne Terre, said Mike O‘Connell, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Public Safety. He was the third man executed in Missouri this year. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Ken Wills)

