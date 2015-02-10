Missouri execution planned, questions over lethal drugs persist

(Reuters) - Missouri prepared for its first execution of the year on Tuesday amid continued scrutiny of the secrecy surrounding its lethal injection protocols.

Walter Storey, 47, is scheduled for execution at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. He was convicted of beating and stabbing a neighbor woman to death in February 1990.

Storey’s attorneys have filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after lower courts rejected his bids to halt the execution.

The appeal claims that using a “compounded drug prepared by an unidentified pharmacist, in an unidentified laboratory, with unidentified ingredients,” is part of a secretive protocol that warrants a stay of execution.

Last month, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked the execution of three Oklahoma inmates who challenged that state’s injection procedure.

Many states have been changing the drugs they use in executions in recent years. Compounded drugs are not subject to the usual oversight by the Food and Drug Administration and critics have speculated they may cause undue pain and suffering during an execution.

Storey is one of several Missouri death row inmates who filed a lawsuit against the state in 2012 alleging its lethal injection protocol violates a constitutional prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. That case is pending with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster opposed Storey’s appeal in a filing with the Supreme Court, stating that Missouri has carried out 12 executions since November 2013 using pentobarbital, a fast-acting barbiturate, and that all those executions have been “rapid and painless.”

The state plans to use pentobarbital in Storey’s execution as well, Koster said in the court filing.

Missouri’s protocol is not comparable to Oklahoma’s three-chemical execution procedure that the high court is reviewing, Koster said in the court filing.