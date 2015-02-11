Missouri execution looms as questions over lethal drugs persist

(Reuters) - Missouri prepared for its first execution of the year on Tuesday amid continued scrutiny of the secrecy surrounding its lethal injection protocols.

Walter Storey, 47, is scheduled for execution at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. He was convicted of beating and stabbing a neighbor woman to death in February 1990.

With four of the nine justices dissenting, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a stay of execution appeal that questioned the constitutionality of Missouri’s lethal injection practices and argued there are concerns similar to those raised by Oklahoma inmates for whom the justices recently issued stays of execution.

The appeal cited both the state’s secrecy about its sourcing for compounded pentobarbital to be used in Storey’s execution, and concerns about the state’s practice of dosing inmates with the sedative midazolam before executions as reasons for the court’s review.

Nine current and former Missouri state legislators filed a brief with the Supreme Court on Tuesday supporting a stay of execution for Storey because of what they said are “serious questions about the constitutionality” of the state’s execution protocol.

But in opposing a stay of execution for Storey, Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster said in court filings that Missouri has carried out 12 executions since November 2013 using pentobarbital, a fast-acting barbiturate, and that all those executions have been “rapid and painless.”

Missouri’s protocol is not comparable to Oklahoma’s three-chemical execution procedure that the high court is reviewing, Koster said in the court filings.

Many states have been changing the drugs they use in executions in recent years. Compounded drugs are not subject to the usual oversight by the Food and Drug Administration and critics have speculated they may cause undue pain and suffering during an execution.

Storey is one of several Missouri death row inmates who filed a lawsuit against the state in 2012 alleging its lethal injection protocol violates a constitutional prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. That case is pending with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.