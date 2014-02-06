FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas executes woman who tortured man to death for insurance money
#Financials
February 6, 2014

Texas executes woman who tortured man to death for insurance money

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Texas executed on Wednesday a woman convicted of leading a plot to kidnap, torture and then beat to death a mentally disabled man to collect insurance money, a prison official said.

Suzanne Basso, 59, died at 6:26 p.m. U.S. Central Time (2426 GMT) by lethal injection at the state’s death chamber in Huntsville. She is 14th woman put to death in the country since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)

