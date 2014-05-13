FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S appeals court grants execution stay for Texas inmate
May 13, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

U.S appeals court grants execution stay for Texas inmate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a stay of execution for a Texas death row inmate on Tuesday hours before he was to be executed to allow time to consider if he is intellectually disabled, court papers showed.

Convicted murderer and rapist Robert James Campbell was set to be the first inmate executed in the country since a botched execution in Oklahoma last month raised questions about the death penalty.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

