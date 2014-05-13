U.S appeals court grants execution stay for Texas inmate

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a stay of execution for a Texas death row inmate on Tuesday hours before he was to be executed to allow time to consider if he is intellectually disabled, court papers showed.

Convicted murderer and rapist Robert James Campbell was set to be the first inmate executed in the country since a botched execution in Oklahoma last month raised questions about the death penalty.