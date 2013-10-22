FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri says it will get execution drug from "compounding pharmacy"
October 22, 2013 / 9:18 PM / 4 years ago

Missouri says it will get execution drug from "compounding pharmacy"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct 22 (Reuters) - Missouri said on Tuesday it would begin using the lethal injection drug pentobarbital in executions and has an agreement with an unidentified “compounding pharmacy” to supply the drug.

The U.S. state turned to a new drug supplier in response to pressure from drug makers, especially in the European Union, not to use another drug, propofol, in executions. Missouri said earlier this month it was returning a supply of propofol to a U.S. distributor of the drug after the European manufacturer suspended shipments to the U.S. to protest its use in executions. (Reporting by Greg McCune; Editing by Scott Malone)

