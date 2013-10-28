FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio runs out of one drug for executions, turns to new drugs
October 28, 2013 / 5:13 PM / 4 years ago

Ohio runs out of one drug for executions, turns to new drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Ohio said on Monday that it does not have enough of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital to carry out a scheduled execution next month and will switch to two new drugs.

Ohio corrections spokeswoman JoEllen Smith said the state will use the drugs midazolam and hydromorphone in the scheduled execution of Ronald Phillips on Nov. 14.

The Ohio announcement comes as several U.S. states scramble to obtain drugs for executions from so-called “compounding pharmacies” after major pharmaceutical companies, especially in Europe, opposed using their drugs in applying the death penalty. (Reporting By Kim Palmer; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Alden Bentley)

