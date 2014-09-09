FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key U.S. lawmaker supports short-term extension of Ex-Im bank -Boehner
September 9, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Key U.S. lawmaker supports short-term extension of Ex-Im bank -Boehner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday the financial services committee chairman now supports a short-term extension of the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

Republican Chairman Jeb Hensarling had been highly critical of the bank, which many conservatives view as an unnecessary federal agency. Boehner said he was working with Hensarling and said “he thinks a temporary extension of the Export-Import bank is in order.” (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)

