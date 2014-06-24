Delta CEO says airline opposes U.S. Ex-Im Bank if no reforms

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc chief executive Richard Anderson said on Tuesday he opposes reauthorization of the U.S. Export-Import Bank unless there are changes to the way the bank finances the sale of widebody aircraft.

“Without meaningful reform we are opposed to reauthorization,” he said.

Anderson, speaking at the Aero Club in Washington, also said there could be “a path” to reauthorization and that is why the airline’s criticism is narrow. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Bill Trott)