FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delta CEO says airline opposes U.S. Ex-Im Bank if no reforms
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 3 years ago

Delta CEO says airline opposes U.S. Ex-Im Bank if no reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc chief executive Richard Anderson said on Tuesday he opposes reauthorization of the U.S. Export-Import Bank unless there are changes to the way the bank finances the sale of widebody aircraft.

“Without meaningful reform we are opposed to reauthorization,” he said.

Anderson, speaking at the Aero Club in Washington, also said there could be “a path” to reauthorization and that is why the airline’s criticism is narrow. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.