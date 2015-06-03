U.S. Ex-Im critics go on attack over Australian satellite deal

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Ramping up a campaign to shut down the U.S. Export-Import Bank, Republican lawmakers on Wednesday accused the federal export financing bank of exposing U.S. taxpayers to losses over the foundering of an Australian satellite project.

Ex-Im in 2012 authorized a $280 million loan for Australian firm NewSat’s purchase of a satellite from U.S.-based aerospace group Lockheed Martin. NewSat earlier this year was placed in administration.

Critics of Ex-Im, who want the bank to close when its current mandate expires on June 30, pounced on the deal to hammer home charges of taxpayer risk and accuse Ex-Im Chairman Fred Hochberg of lax management.

“You’ve lost $100 million and you’ve given a several-hundred-million-dollar windfall to Lockheed Martin at the expense of the taxpayer,” Republican Representative Mick Mulvaney said at a congressional committee hearing.

Hochberg said Ex-Im’s involvement was secured by NewSat, which still had control of the satellite, and it was in negotiations to find an alternate buyer.

“We are working with Lockheed and other creditors to find a solution so we actually do not suffer a loss in this case,” he said, defending the decision to fund the Jabiru-1 project, which would be Australia’s only privately owned commercial satellite.

The bank, which provides support to U.S. exporters as well as the buyers of U.S. goods, returned a $675 million surplus to federal coffers in 2014. It will have to halt new lending on June 30 unless its term is renewed. No date has yet been set to vote on an extension.

The bank has a default rate of well below 1.0 percent, lower than most commercial banks, and its supporters say it plays a key role in underwriting loans shunned by commercial banks.

According to documents filed with Australian authorities, NewSat first approached Ex-Im for financing in 2011, before signing a contract with Lockheed.

Ex-Im said the deal would support 250 aerospace-based jobs at Lockheed’s manufacturing facilities and more than 650 jobs at related suppliers.

But the project ran into financial difficulties, forcing the company to overhaul its board, cut costs, and raise extra capital as costs increased and its shares plummeted.

NewSat was placed in administration in April, weeks after another key lender, Europe’s COFACE Lender Group, withdrew support for the $650 million launch.

NewSat said about $62 million was outstanding on the COFACE loan and $160 million from other backers remained frozen. Lockheed was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Howard Schneider)