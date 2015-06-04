UPDATE 1-U.S. export agency debate bleeds into broader trade agenda

(Adds quotes from Sherman, Ryan, conservative demands on fast-track)

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - Debate in the U.S. Congress over whether to shut down the U.S. Export-Import Bank is starting to creep into the Obama administration’s push to deepen trade ties, highlighting contrasting views among both supporters and critics.

Conservatives in the House of Representatives this week demanded Ex-Im effectively be allowed to lapse when its charter runs out at the end of June, in exchange for their support for legislation to speed the passage of trade deals through Congress.

That runs counter to a promise from Senate Republican leaders to debate Ex-Im’s future this month, after Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell demanded an Ex-Im vote before backing the legislation, seen as key to sealing a Pacific trade pact.

Ex-Im itself has a low domestic profile and some Republicans want to close the export lender, saying it benefits a narrow range of companies. The so-called fast-track legislation is a key plank of President Barack Obama’s second term and his diplomatic pivot to Asia to counter China’s growing heft.

Republican Jim Jordan and others have set three conditions to support fast-track: no vote on Ex-Im, more power for lawmakers to reject future trade deals, and a separate vote on aid for workers displaced by trade, his office said.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Paul Ryan said any deal in the Senate had no standing in the House, but said fast-track authority was separate from Ex-Im.

“We’re willing to work with any member who is trying to get to yes. And some of the members of this group are trying to get to yes,” he said.

Ryan is one of many Republicans who support free trade but oppose extending a lifeline to Ex-Im, which will have to stop new loans to U.S. exporters and the buyers of U.S. goods on June 30 unless its mandate is extended.

“We should lead by example by not taking money from hardworking taxpayers to subsidize the foreign purchases of U.S. equipment,” he said, referring to Ex-Im’s financing of loans to buy Boeing Co planes and other major items.

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Richard Shelby said he will decide in a “week or so” whether to try to extend Ex-Im’s term, but did not intend to take up a bipartisan reauthorization bill seen as the best hope to keep the bank alive.

Democrats, for their part, support Ex-Im although most oppose free trade pacts such as the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership and the fast-track authority which would restrict them to voting yes-or-no on such deals.

Democrat Brad Sherman said promoting exports via Ex-Im helped to offset trade deficits racked up as a result of trade deals.

Democrat Brad Sherman said promoting exports via Ex-Im helped to offset trade deficits racked up as a result of trade deals.

"No one says that Ex-Im bank increases imports. It does increase exports. That's why I am for it," he said.