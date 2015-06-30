Obama says U.S. Congress 'taking a step backward' with Ex-Im lapse

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the U.S. Congress “is taking a step backward” by allowing the charter for the Export-Import Bank to lapse at midnight.

In an op-ed piece in the Boston Globe newspaper, Obama said the lapse “means lost sales, lost customers, and lost opportunities” for exporters.

“Strong majorities of Democrats and Republicans have said they’d vote yes to reauthorize the bank. Congressional leaders just need to call a vote,” Obama said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)