Obama urges Congress to renew Ex-Im charter before August break

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday urged lawmakers to renew the charter for the U.S. Export-Import Bank before leaving for an August break, telling reporters that small and large businesses alike have been hurt by the lapse in new loan guarantees and trade insurance.

Failing reauthorization of the 81-year-old Ex-Im Bank, the United States would be the only industrialized country to leave companies “high and dry” without export finance assistance, Obama told reporters after meeting with a group of exporters, lawmakers and mayors. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)