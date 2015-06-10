FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S Senators express support for U.S. Export-Import bank in test vote
June 10, 2015

U.S Senators express support for U.S. Export-Import bank in test vote

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. senators on Wednesday voted in support of the U.S. Export-Import Bank in a test vote amid debate over whether to close the bank when its mandate expires at the end of the month or keep it open.

The Senate voted 65 to 31 against setting aside an amendment to renew the bank’s charter as part of a defense spending bill.

The vote suggests there would be strong backing for the export credit agency if the Senate votes on a bill to extend its mandate. (Reporting by David Lawder and Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler)

