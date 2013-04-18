FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI says identifying suspects is now top priority
April 18, 2013 / 9:37 PM / 4 years ago

FBI says identifying suspects is now top priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 18 (Reuters) - The FBI said on Thursday that “identifying and locating those responsible is now our highest priority,” after officials showed the public pictures of two men seen near the Boston Marathon bombing on Monday.

The two men are seen on videotapes and the FBI said that suspect No. 1 is wearing a dark hat while suspect No. 2 has a white hat. The second suspect was seen planting the bag that eventually exploded, the FBI said at news conference in Boston.

Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

