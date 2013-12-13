FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Two hurt in plant explosions south of Chicago
December 13, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Two hurt in plant explosions south of Chicago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with comment from local mayor’s office, details about explosions)

CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Two people were injured on Friday in explosions at a chemical plant in a suburb of Chicago, a local official said.

The explosions occurred between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m.(12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m. EST/1700-1730 GMT) at the Blue Island Phenol plant, about 20 miles (30 km) south of Chicago, according to Sue Bruesch, an assistant for the mayor in Alsip, where the plant is located.

Two people suffered burns in the explosions, she said. They were taken to the Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, a hospital official said.

Television stations in Chicago showed firefighters battling the blaze at the facility, four hours after the initial explosions.

The plant makes phenol, which is used to make a resin for the plywood, construction and automotive industries, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Company officials were not immediately available for comment. (Writing by Brendan O‘Brien; Editing by Scott Malone, Vicki Allen and Gunna Dickson)

