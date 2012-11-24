FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Springfield, Mass., gas explosion injures at least eight -police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - An explosion triggered by a gas leak leveled a building in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts, on Friday, injuring at least eight people, local police said.

Springfield Police Captain William Collins said the building, a gentleman’s club, exploded at about 5:25 p.m. as the local gas company was looking for a leak under the road.

Eight people injured in the explosion have been taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, but none was in critical condition, said Jane Albert, a spokeswoman for the hospital. The medical center did not expect to receive any more people injured in the explosion, she said. (Reporting By Tim Gaynor, Alex Dobuzinskis and Nick Carey; Editing by Peter Cooney)

