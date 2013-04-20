Residents await entry to Texas homes evacuated following deadly blast

WEST, Texas, April 20 (Reuters) - Officials in West, Texas made plans on Saturday to allow residents to return to their homes in parts of town that have been blocked off since Wednesday night’s deadly blast at a local fertilizer plant.

Since the explosion that flattened sections of this town of some 2,700 people, disaster teams have been working to ensure the homes are safe to enter, according to Sergeant Jason Reyes of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities on Friday put the death toll at 14 and said 200 people were injured, and Reyes said Saturday morning that those numbers had not changed.

Steve Vanek, a volunteer firefighter and the town’s mayor pro tem, said that the city planned to set up a hotline to let residents know when they might be able to return to their homes.

“We are really working very hard  to get it safe and get y‘all back to your homes,” Vanek told mourners Friday evening at a remembrance service at a Catholic church. “When it is safe, we will contact you to let you know what our plan of attack is.”

The fire and ensuing blast at West Fertilizer Co, a privately owned retail facility, left a devastated landscape, gutting a 50-unit apartment complex, demolishing about 50 houses and battering a nursing home and schools. Dozens more homes were reported to have been damaged.

There was no indication of foul play, authorities said Friday.

Carl and Ophelia Downing and their two sons, Colby, 11, and Caden, 9, are among those waiting to return. Their home is inside the evacuated area, and the explosion blew some of their windows out and pulled doors off their frames. They are staying at a hotel in Waco.

“We’re just waiting and doing what we can to help,” said Ophelia Downing, 35. “Taking it day by day.”

The Downing family had been getting ready to sit down for dinner when the blast happened. Ophelia at first thought it was a lightning bolt that had hit just outside the house.

CONFIRMED DEAD

The majority of the confirmed dead were emergency personnel who responded to the fire and likely were killed by the blast, which was so powerful it registered as a magnitude 2.1 earthquake.

Among the dead were five volunteer firefighters from the town of West, as well as four paramedics, a retired firefighter who was helping the volunteer squad and a Dallas fire captain who lived in West and responded to the scene, Mayor Tommy Muska said.

Donald Adair, a lifelong resident of West and owner of the plant’s parent company, Adair Grain Inc, issued a statement on Friday saying, “My heart is broken with grief for the tragic losses to so many families in our community.”

He added that his company was “working closely with investigative agencies” and pledged “to do everything we can to understand what happened to ensure nothing like this ever happens again in any community.”

The plant was last inspected for safety in 2011, according to a Risk Management Plan filed with the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

The company, which has fewer than 10 employees, had provided no contingency plan to the EPA for a major explosion or fire at the site. It told the EPA in 2011 that a typical emergency scenario at the facility that holds anhydrous ammonia could result in a small release in gas form.

The EPA fined the firm $2,300 in 2006 for failing to implement a risk management plan.

The fertilizer plant had last year been storing 1,350 times the amount of ammonium nitrate that would normally trigger safety oversight by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Yet a person familiar with DHS operations said the company that owns the plant, West Fertilizer, did not tell the agency about the potentially explosive fertilizer as required, leaving one of the principal regulators of ammonium nitrate - which can also be used in bomb making - unaware of any danger there. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Corrie MacLaggan; Additional reporting by Lisa Maria Garza, Joshua Schneyer, Ryan McNeill, and Janet Roberts; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Vicki Allen)