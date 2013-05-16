FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cause of fire that triggered West, Texas, blast still undetermined
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 16, 2013 / 9:56 PM / in 4 years

Cause of fire that triggered West, Texas, blast still undetermined

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WEST, Texas, May 16 (Reuters) - The cause of the fire that triggered a massive explosion at a West, Texas, fertilizer plant remains undetermined and an investigation is continuing, State Fire Marshal Chris Connealy said on Thursday.

The West Fertilizer Co facility, which supplied fertilizer to area farmers, exploded on April 17 about 20 minutes after a fire was reported at the plant. The blast badly damaged a residential area including an apartment building, nursing home and school.

Most of the 14 dead were firefighters and paramedics who responded to the initial fire. Some 200 people were injured.

The plant stored anhydrous ammonia, a liquid fertilizer, as well as ammonium nitrate, a dry fertilizer that can ignite in certain conditions. Ammonium nitrate was an ingredient in the device used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.