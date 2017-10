WEST, Texas, April 18 (Reuters) - Three or four firefighters who responded to the explosion at a West, Texas, fertilizer plant on Wednesday evening are still missing, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Sergeant William Patrick Swanton also said the estimate of casualties from the explosion remains at 5 to 15.

He said that authorities are still in the “search and rescue” phase of the response. (Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Doina Chiacu)