April 17, 2013 / 8:37 PM / in 4 years

FBI postpones expected briefing on Boston Marathon probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday postponed a planned 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) press briefing where officials had planned to provide an update on the investigation into the Boston Marathon bombing, a spokeswoman said.

FBI spokeswoman Katherine Gulotta said it was not yet clear if the briefing would occur later in the day or not at all. An earlier bomb scare that prompted the evacuation of the city’s federal court house was the reason for the postponement, Gulotta said. (Reporting by Scott Malone)

