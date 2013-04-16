FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second Boston bombing victim identified as Krystle Campbell, 29
April 16, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 4 years ago

Second Boston bombing victim identified as Krystle Campbell, 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, April 16 (Reuters) - The second of three people killed in Monday’s bomb attack at the Boston Marathon was identified Tuesday as Krystle Campbell, said the mayor of Medford, Massachusetts, the city where the 29-year-old woman had grown up.

Mayor Michael McGlynn said he had confirmed the death with Campbell’s father, William Campbell.

“Mr. Campbell said that she certainly was a dream daughter, the daughter that every father dreams to have and friends of hers said that she was eager about life. She Had a great sense of humor and freckles and red hair that brought her right to her Irish roots. She was someone who worked hard at everything she did,” McGlynn said. “Another friend said she may have been a little loud at times but it was a loudness you loved.”

Earlier, the family of 8-year-old Martin Richard confirmed their son’s death in the incident.

The identity of the third person killed has not been released. In addition to the three people killed, more than 170 others were hurt in the two blasts on Monday afternoon. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Dan Burns)

