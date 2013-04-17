FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Boston told to prepare for heavy security during Obama visit
April 17, 2013 / 8:32 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Boston told to prepare for heavy security during Obama visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds that Obama to speak on Thursday)

BOSTON, April 17 (Reuters) - The memorial service for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing, where U.S. President Barack Obama is due to speak on Thursday, will be open to the public but people should expect heavy security, Boston officials said on Wednesday.

The doors for Cathedral of the Holy Cross, where the service is to be held, will open at 8 a.m. local time (1200 GMT), some three hours before the scheduled start, Boston Mayor Tom Menino and Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said.

They advised people interested in attending to expect “airport-like” security, with liquids, bags, signs and sharp objects all banned from the venue. (Reporting by Scott Malone)

