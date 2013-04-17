Chinese citizen died in Boston Marathon bombings

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The third fatal victim of Monday’s Boston Marathon bombings was a Chinese citizen whose identity was not being made public at the request of the victim’s family, the Chinese Consulate in New York said in a statement on Tuesday.

Another Chinese citizen was injured and in stable condition after surgery, the statement said.

Officials previously identified an 8-year-old boy and a 29-year-old woman in the attacks that killed three and wounded 176. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta)