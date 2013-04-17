FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese citizen died in Boston Marathon bombings
April 17, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Chinese citizen died in Boston Marathon bombings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The third fatal victim of Monday’s Boston Marathon bombings was a Chinese citizen whose identity was not being made public at the request of the victim’s family, the Chinese Consulate in New York said in a statement on Tuesday.

Another Chinese citizen was injured and in stable condition after surgery, the statement said.

Officials previously identified an 8-year-old boy and a 29-year-old woman in the attacks that killed three and wounded 176. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta)

