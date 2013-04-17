FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Boston courthouse reopens to employees after evacuation
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 17, 2013 / 7:17 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Boston courthouse reopens to employees after evacuation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with courthouse reopening)

BOSTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Security officials reopened Boston’s federal courthouse building to employees on Wednesday afternoon after an hour-long evacuation tied to a security scare.

A security officer walked out of the courthouse and waved a green flag, signaling that employees could return.

A court official who declined to be identified confirmed by phone that the courthouse was reopened, but only to employees.

Hundreds of people had poured out onto the sidewalks of the city’s waterfront district, joining an already large crowd of media which had gathered amid earlier reports that an arrest had been made in the investigation of Monday’s Boston Marathon bombing.

Federal and local officials later said those reports were incorrect and no arrests had been made.

The evacuees included courthouse staff, lawyers, attorneys and two cribs with children in them. The courthouse has an in-house daycare center. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin, writing by Scott Malone, editing by Gary Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.