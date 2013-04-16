Boston University says graduate student killed in marathon blast

BOSTON, April 16 (Reuters) - The third of the three people killed in Monday’s Boston Marathon bomb blasts was a Boston University graduate student, the university said on Tuesday.

University spokesman Colin Riley declined to provide the student’s name or other identifying details.

The other two victims killed in the back-to-back blasts near the finish line of the storied distance race were Martin Richard, 8, and Krystle Campbell, 29, both from the Boston area. More than 170 other people were hurt by the two explosions. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Scott Malone)