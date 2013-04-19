FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, after Boston bombing, thanks Putin for Russian cooperation
April 19, 2013

Obama, after Boston bombing, thanks Putin for Russian cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for Moscow’s close cooperation on counterterrorism after the Boston Marathon bombings, and they agreed to continue working together on security issues.

The two brothers suspected in the bombing were ethnic Chechens who lived in Russia’s Dagestan region more than a decade ago before moving to the United States with their family.

“President Putin expressed his condolences on behalf of the Russian people for the tragic loss of life in Boston,” the White House said in a statement summarizing the leaders’ phone call.

Obama “praised the close cooperation that the United States has received from Russia on counterterrorism, including in the wake of the Boston attack,” the White House said. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

