FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West, Texas, paramedic charged with possession of pipe bomb -prosecutors
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 10, 2013 / 7:12 PM / 4 years ago

West, Texas, paramedic charged with possession of pipe bomb -prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Friday charged Bryce Reed, a paramedic who helped in the response to last month’s deadly fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, with unlawfully possessing an unregistered destructive device, a pipe bomb.

Reed made an initial appearance at U.S. District Court in Waco, Texas, on Friday but did not enter a plea, said Daryl Fields, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

“Authorities will not speculate whether the possession of the unregistered destructive device has any connection to the West fertilizer plant explosion on April 17,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. (Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Scott Malone; editing by Jackie Frank)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.