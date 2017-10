WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama was briefed by his top security and counter-terrorism advisers on developments in the Boston bombing manhunt and investigation for about an hour in the White House Situation Room on Friday, the White House said.

The briefing ended just shortly after 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT), the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Vicki Allen)