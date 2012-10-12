US Grain Exports-Corn, wheat sales slump on lofty prices

* Corn, wheat, soybean sales below forecasts * Rival exporters offering cheaper corn, wheat * Soybean sales drop due to week-long holiday in China By Karl Plume Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn export sales fell well short of expectations last week to just a fraction of the normal harvest-time pace as near-record-high prices after the worst U.S. drought in a half century encouraged importers to buy feed grains elsewhere. Export sales of U.S. wheat fell for a third consecutive week last week, according to weekly U.S. Agriculture Department data released on Friday, hitting a four-month low due to high U.S. prices and stiff competition from rival suppliers. Net soybean sales slipped to a two-month low, largely due to reduced purchases by top importer China where markets were closed last week for a national holiday. USDA pegged net corn sales in the week ended Oct. 4 at just 4,200 tonnes for shipment in the current marketing year and 10,000 tonnes for the 2013/14 marketing year which begins Sept. 1, 2013. Net sales of all classes of U.S. wheat totaled 279,900 tonnes, all for shipment in the 2012/13 season. Net soybean sales were 523,700 tonnes, all but 23,000 tonnes of which were for current-marketing-year shipment. Analysts polled ahead of the report had forecast corn sales at 300,000 to 400,000 tonnes, wheat sales at 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes and soybean sales at 750,000 to 850,000 tonnes. LINKS: * USDA export sales data * U.S. corn weekly export sales * U.S. soybean weekly export sales * U.S. wheat weekly export sales * U.S. weekly export sales