US corn, soybean export sales fall as prices soar on drought
#Industrials
July 19, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

US corn, soybean export sales fall as prices soar on drought

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Corn sales decline amid drought-fueled price rally
    * Soybean sales lowest since January
    * Corn, soybean prices hit all-time highs on Thursday

    July 19 (Reuters) - Soaring corn prices amid the worst U.S. drought since
1956 slashed export sales from the world's top supplier last week as global
importers turned to cheaper grain from South America or Ukraine.
    Export sales of U.S. soybeans also dragged, falling last week to the lowest
point in nearly six months, the U.S. Agriculture Department said Thursday.
    Prices of both commodities soared to record highs on Thursday due to a
worsening drought in the heart of the U.S. Midwest farm belt which has already
damaged crops to a degree not seen since the dire drought of 1988.
    Net corn export sales in the week ended July 12 totaled just 180,700 tonnes,
148,900 tonnes of that for shipment in the 2012/13 marketing year which begins
Sept. 1. The majority of the sales were to top corn importer Japan.
    In the same week a year ago, corn sales totaled 901,500 tonnes.
    Corn export sales have failed to top 400,000 tonnes in seven of the past
eight weeks, USDA data showed.
    Soybean export sales fell to 407,600 tonnes last week, the lowest since late
January. Purchases by China, the world's top soybean importer, were that
country's smallest in seven weeks.
    
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
