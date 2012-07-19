US corn, soybean export sales fall as prices soar on drought

* Corn sales decline amid drought-fueled price rally * Soybean sales lowest since January * Corn, soybean prices hit all-time highs on Thursday July 19 (Reuters) - Soaring corn prices amid the worst U.S. drought since 1956 slashed export sales from the world's top supplier last week as global importers turned to cheaper grain from South America or Ukraine. Export sales of U.S. soybeans also dragged, falling last week to the lowest point in nearly six months, the U.S. Agriculture Department said Thursday. Prices of both commodities soared to record highs on Thursday due to a worsening drought in the heart of the U.S. Midwest farm belt which has already damaged crops to a degree not seen since the dire drought of 1988. Net corn export sales in the week ended July 12 totaled just 180,700 tonnes, 148,900 tonnes of that for shipment in the 2012/13 marketing year which begins Sept. 1. The majority of the sales were to top corn importer Japan. In the same week a year ago, corn sales totaled 901,500 tonnes. Corn export sales have failed to top 400,000 tonnes in seven of the past eight weeks, USDA data showed. Soybean export sales fell to 407,600 tonnes last week, the lowest since late January. Purchases by China, the world's top soybean importer, were that country's smallest in seven weeks. LINKS: * USDA export sales data * U.S. corn weekly export sales * U.S. soybean weekly export sales * U.S. wheat weekly export sales * U.S. weekly export sales (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)