U.S. flies Italian executive to Florida in first bid-rigging extradition

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The United States has extradited a former executive of an Italian marine hose manufacturer to face price-fixing charges in what the Justice Department said was its first extradition on antitrust charges.

Romano Pisciotti, a former executive with Italy’s Parker ITR SRL, was extradited from Germany and arrived in Miami on Thursday to face a single count of rigging bids and allocating market share in the marine hose industry, the department said.

Marine hose is used to move oil between storage facilities and tankers.

If convicted, Pisciotti could face 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine, the department said.

Five companies - Parker ITR, Bridgestone Corp, Trelleborg, Dunlop Marine and Oil Ltd, and Manuli Rubber Industries, SpA, a Florida subsidiary of Manuli SpA - have pleaded guilty to price-fixing in the marine hose industry, the department said. Nine people also have pleaded guilty in the conspiracy. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)