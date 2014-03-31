U.S. allows Exxon to restart section of Pegasus oil pipeline

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. pipeline safety office said on Monday it has allowed Exxon Mobil to restart the southern section of the Pegasus crude oil pipeline that ruptured last year in Arkansas.

The 210 mile long (340 km) southern part of Exxon’s Pegasus crude pipeline will be allowed to restart at 80 percent of the operating pressure at the time of the failure, the Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, said in a letter to Exxon. The northern portion of the line, which includes the part that ruptured in a residential neighborhood in Mayflower, Arkansas last year, will remain shut, PHMSA said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Editing by Franklin Paul)