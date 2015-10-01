FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. fines Exxon $2.63 million for Arkansas oil pipeline leak
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fines Exxon $2.63 million for Arkansas oil pipeline leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. pipeline safety office wrote Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday saying it has fined the company $2.63 million for spilling crude oil in an Arkansas residential area in 2013.

The Pegasus pipeline spilled about 5,000 barrels of oil in a residential neighborhood near a town called Mayflower. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration told Exxon in a letter it published on Thursday that when the civil penalty is paid and terms of a compliance order are completed, the enforcement matter will be closed. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.