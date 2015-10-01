FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. fines Exxon $2.63 mln for Arkansas oil pipeline leak
October 1, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. fines Exxon $2.63 mln for Arkansas oil pipeline leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details about the estimated spill, size of pipeline)

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. pipeline safety office has fined Exxon Mobil Corp $2.63 million for spilling crude oil in an Arkansas residential area in 2013, the regulator said on Thursday.

The Illinois-to-Texas, 20 inch (51 cm), Pegasus pipeline spilled about 3,190 barrels of oil in a neighborhood near the town of Mayflower. Regulators initially estimated the spill was about 5,000 barrels.

The case will be closed when the civil penalty is paid and terms of a compliance order are completed, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration told Exxon in a letter sent on Thursday and published on the regulator’s website.

ExxonMobil said in a statement it has received the letter and is evaluating its options.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner, editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
