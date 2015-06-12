U.S. denies Exxon request to reconsider Silvertip oil spill penalty

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. oil pipeline safety office on Friday denied a request by Exxon Mobil Corp to reconsider a $1 million penalty for an oil spill into the Yellowstone River in 2011.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said in a letter to Exxon Mobil that the petition was denied for the spill from the company’s Silvertip pipeline, that leaked about 63,000 gallons (238,480 liters) of crude into Montana’s Yellowstone River. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler)