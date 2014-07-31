FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FAA proposes $428,000 civil penalty against Air Methods Corp
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FAA proposes $428,000 civil penalty against Air Methods Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it is proposing a $428,000 civil penalty against Air Methods Corp of Englewood, Colorado, for operating two helicopters that were not in compliance with federal aviation regulations.

The FAA said it alleges Air Methods, which provides emergency air ambulance services, failed to perform inspections of their Night Vision Imaging System Compatible Lighting Filtration installations.

FAA said Air Methods has 30 days from the receipt of an enforcement letter to respond to the agency.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Jim Loney

