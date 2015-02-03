FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FAA grants 8 more exemptions for commercial use of drones
February 3, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FAA grants 8 more exemptions for commercial use of drones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it had granted eight more exemptions for commercial use of drones.

The agency said it issued new exemptions to Total Safety U.S. Inc for flare stack inspections; to Slugwear Inc for aerial photography and surveys; and to Team 5 LLC, Shotover Camera Systems LP, Helinet Aviation Services LLC, and Alan D. Purwin for film and television production.

The FAA also amended the exemptions previously granted to Pictorvision Inc and Aerial MOB LLC to let the companies fly additional types of small drones.

The agency, which has received 342 requests for exemptions for use of commercial drones, has granted a total of 24 exemptions. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

