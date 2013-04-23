FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate panel leaders press FAA for answers on furloughs
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Senate panel leaders press FAA for answers on furloughs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Senate Commerce Committee leaders on Tuesday pressed the Obama administration for more information on how its plan to furlough air traffic controllers and close contract towers would affect public safety and air operations, in the latest sign lawmakers could pass legislation to overturn the decision.

“We are now faced with substantial possible disruptions to the air transportation system,” Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller, a Democrat, and Senator John Thune, the top Republican on the panel, said in a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Michael Huerta.

“The FAA’s plan to furlough air traffic controllers and close so many contract towers raises serious safety and operational issues,” the senators said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.