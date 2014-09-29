FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FAA's Huerta says reviewing contingency plans, security polices
September 29, 2014

U.S. FAA's Huerta says reviewing contingency plans, security polices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. aviation safety agency’s top official said he has asked for a review of all U.S. air traffic control contingency plans and a review of security policies, following a fire on Friday that crippled air travel over much of the Midwestern U.S.

Speaking at an industry conference, Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Michael Huerta said the agency won’t hesitate to make changes in security policies if needed.

The outage Friday affected more than 3,000 flights. It was caused by a contract employee who allegedly started a fire at a control facility near Chicago and suffered self-inflicted wounds. Huerta said 20 of 29 pieces of equipment were damaged and installation of new equipment began Sunday night, being carried out largely by contractor Harris Corp. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)

