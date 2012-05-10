FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veteran U.S. war photographer Horst Faas dies
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2012 / 10:56 PM / 5 years ago

Veteran U.S. war photographer Horst Faas dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Longtime Associated Press war photographer Horst Faas, known for his dramatic pictures of people embroiled in the violence of the Vietnam War, died on Thursday at age 79, the news agency said.

German-born Faas oversaw the AP’s photo operations in Saigon for a decade starting in 1962, during the height of the combat, in a career that spanned nearly half a century.

When he accepted the first of his two Pulitzer Prizes in 1965, the AP recalled, he had said his mission had been to “record the suffering, the emotions and the sacrifices of both Americans and Vietnamese in ... this little bloodstained country so far away.”

He won a second Pulitzer in 1972 for pictures of torture and executions in Bangladesh. Faas retired in 2004. (Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.