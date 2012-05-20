FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg marries longtime love
May 20, 2012

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg marries longtime love

May 19 (Reuters) - Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg wed longtime girlfriend Priscilla Chan on Saturday, announcing the nuptials through a status update on the social networking site.

Tens of thousands of people “liked” his status change, which was accompanied by a photo of the couple in wedding attire.

The 28-year-old billionaire is also the CEO of Facebook, which had a historic initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Friday.

Zuckerberg co-founded the site Facebook in a Harvard dormitory eight years ago. Chan just graduated from medical school at the University of California, San Francisco. The couple met while at Harvard.

