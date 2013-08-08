CORRECTED-Fannie Mae posts $10.1 bln profit in Q2; will pay U.S. Treasury $10.2 bln

(Clarifies Fannie Mae Q2 profit is $10.1 bln)

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae, the largest mortgage-finance company operating under government control, on Thursday posted a $10.1 billion profit for the second quarter, mainly driven by the housing recovery, which has reduced mortgage delinquencies and lifted home prices.

The company, operating under federal conservatorship since it was seized in 2008 during the financial crisis, said it will make a $10.2 billion dividend payment to the U.S. Treasury for its rescue aid. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn Editing by W Simnon)