FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House Ag chairman: no firm date for work on farm bill
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 23, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

House Ag chairman: no firm date for work on farm bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - There is no firm date so far to start crafting a new U.S. farm bill, Frank Lucas, the head of the House Agriculture Committee, said on Wednesday.

Lucas said Congress still needs to work out broader fiscal issues, which will ultimately determine how broad and deep the cuts to agriculture spending might have to be.

He declined to talk about what might be changed in this year’s attempt at farm legislation from the 2012 House version, which included $35 billion in cuts over ten years, including $16 billion in cuts to food stamps.

The House and Senate failed to pass a new five-year farm billion in 2012 but instead engineered a one-year extension to the now-expired law that will run until Sept. 30. (Reporting By Charles Abbott, writing by Ros Krasny)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.