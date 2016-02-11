FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankers seeing higher demand for credit in U.S. farm economy
February 11, 2016 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Bankers seeing higher demand for credit in U.S. farm economy

CHICAGO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Demand for bank loans, loan extensions and renewals is surging among U.S. farmers, as farm incomes are forecast to fall for a third year as grain and livestock prices remain stubbornly low, according to a quarterly farm economy report from the Federal Reserve Banks of St. Louis and Kansas City.

But access to such credit tightened in the fourth quarter of 2015, and is expected to continue to be squeezed in the coming year, as the rate of farmers repaying their existing lines of credit slows, according to the surveys from the banks released on Thursday.

The findings come as the U.S. farm economy continued its downward slide in the fourth quarter of 2015, as a strong dollar, sluggish export demand and a glut of grain supplies have kept bearish clouds hovering over the agricultural commodity sector and pushed wheat prices to nearly six-year lows. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

