UPDATE 1-Iowa farmland prices down 7.6 percent in 6 months - survey

By Christine Stebbins

CHICAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - Farmland prices in Iowa, the top U.S. corn and soybean state, are down by an average 7.6 percent over the past six months and 11 percent from a year ago, pressured mainly by lower grain prices, according to a survey released Tuesday.

The report by the Iowa Realtors Land Institute said that all nine Iowa crop acreage districts showed a decrease in value since September 2014, ranging from 4.6 percent in the southwest to 11 percent in the northeast.

The biggest factor pressuring farmland values was the 30 percent to 40 percent drop in commodity prices over the past 18 months, Kyle Hansen, of Hertz Real Estate and chair of the survey, told Reuters.

“That definitely weighs and land values should come down,” he said, adding that farmland remained generally underpinned by limited sales and strong demand.

The twice-yearly survey, carried out in March and September since 1978, said factors contributing to current farmland assessments included lack of stable alternative investments for farmers and increasing interest rates.

Highest prices for top-quality Iowa grain land averaged $11,619 an acre in the northwestern district of Iowa, down from $12,385 six months earlier. Lowest prices for that acreage were in the south central district at $7,775, down from $8,267.

Highest pasture land prices were in the southwest district at $3,400, up from $3,394. Pasture prices ticked higher in all but two districts, buoyed by livestock farm demand.

U.S. farmland values have set records in recent years following the strength in grain prices amid short supplies and the booming demand for biofuels and food exports. Values are watched closely by bankers and U.S. policymakers - especially in Iowa, which is seen as a bellwether state - since land is the main collateral for farmer loans.

Economists and bankers have been expecting land prices to soften given lower grain revenues but not burst any farmland price “bubble,” as happened in the 1980s.

“The bubble didn’t pop. It’s a balloon with a small, pin-size hole leak in it. We are adjusting lower at a slow rate,” Hansen said. “Land values may continue to soften over the next six to 12 months depending on commodity prices. Cash rents will also soften.”

The Iowa realtors farmland survey is compiled with information from farm real estate brokers, lenders and others with knowledge of land prices. (Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Ted Botha)