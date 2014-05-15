FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Midwest farmland prices slip in quarter -Chicago Fed
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Midwest farmland prices slip in quarter -Chicago Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 15 (Reuters) - Farmland prices in the U.S. Corn Belt softened in the first quarter of 2014, reflecting expectations for lower farm income as grain prices slide, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said on Thursday.

Land values dipped 1 percent from the fourth quarter of 2013, halting the rise in district land values - a trend similar to results reported earlier on Thursday for the central and southern Plains and the southern Midwest by the Kansas City and St. Louis Fed banks.

“Even with the first quarterly decrease in five years, the year-over-year change in District agricultural land values managed to stay positive in the first quarter of 2014,” the Chicago Fed said in its quarterly survey of 214 regional farm lenders.

The Chicago Fed district stretches across most of Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan as well as northern Illinois and Indiana, a region that contributes about one-third of U.S. corn and soybean production as well as large amounts of dairy, pork and cattle production.

Reporting by Christine Stebbins; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.