FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Midwest farmland prices soften in third quarter-Chicago Fed
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

US Midwest farmland prices soften in third quarter-Chicago Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Farmland prices in the heart of the U.S. Corn Belt softened in the July-September quarter from the prior three months and overall values in the top corn producing state of Iowa eased 1 percent, tracking grain prices lower, according to a quarterly survey of agricultural bankers issued on Thursday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

For the district overall - which stretches across Iowa and northern Illinois and Indiana as well as Wisconsin and Michigan - farmland prices were up 1 percent from the previous quarter and up 14 percent year-on-year, the Chicago Fed said.

“While District farmland values increased on the whole in the third quarter of 2013, this upward trend was not expected to continue: The respondents’ expectations leaned toward a decrease in farmland values in the fourth quarter of 2013, as only 4 percent anticipated an increase and 21 percent forecasted a decrease and 75 percent foresaw stable farmland values,” Fed said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.