FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Midwest farmland values rise in 2nd qtr -Chicago Fed
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 14, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Midwest farmland values rise in 2nd qtr -Chicago Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Farmland prices in the U.S. Corn Belt rose during the second quarter of 2014, bouncing back from a dip in the first quarter, despite outlooks for lower grain profits as crop prices fall, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said on Thursday.

Agricultural land values increased 2 percent in the April-June period from the previous three months and were up 3 percent from year-ago levels, the Chicago Fed said in its quarterly survey of 230 farm bankers in the region.

“Farmland values were partly buoyed by a spring rally in corn and soybean prices, which occurred before these crop prices started falling again in May,” the bank said. (Reporting by Christine Stebbins in Chicago; editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.